Carabao Cup: West Brom Vs Arsenal 0 – 6 – (Full Time)

The second round of the Carabao Cup sees Arsenal travel to Championship side West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday evening.

After a dismal start to the Gunners’ Premier League campaign, Mikel Arteta is likely to make changes to his out-of-form side for the trip to the Midlands.

Both sides have had contrasting starts to the new season, with West Brom unbeaten in their opening four league games and second in the table, while Arsenal are second from bottom after two defeats from two matches.

The Baggies came out on top with a statement 4-0 victory over also-relegated Sheffield United last time out, and Arsenal will need be wary of their attacking threat going forward.

