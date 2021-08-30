Celebrity Stylist, Toyin Lawani Shows The Face Of Her Newborn Daughter (Pix, Video)

Toyin Lawani has shared the face of her newborn baby to the world.

The entrepreneur who recently welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Eleora Tinuke with her new husband, Segun Adebayo on Thursday, August 26 shared the video of Newborn baby on her Instagram page

This is the third child for Toyin, who has a daughter named Tiannah and a son named Tenor. Segun also has two kids with his first wife.

See a video of the newborn below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtgS-aupTZw

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTKm-CZD8–/?utm_medium=copy_link

