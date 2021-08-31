Charter Of Equity: We Must Avoid Breakdown Of Law, Order In Abia – Ex DSS Boss

A former Director of Operations of the Department Of State Security Services, DSS, Chief Ray Nkemdirim has called for proper management of power-sharing formula in Abia ahead of 2023 especially in strictly adhering to the existing Charter of Equity in the State, noting that efforts must be made to avoid breakdown of law and order, ABN TV reports.

He spoke recently on the topic “Insecurity As A Threat To Development” at an event to mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of Abia in Umuahia.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZU1OKy4m5B0

The security expert insists that clamouring for equity at the centre where the agitation for Igbo Presidency has continued to gain momentum should be seen replicated in the State.

He underlined that South West and South-South have had their slots at the Presidency, maintaining that it is a sense of natural justice to allow the pendulum to swing to the Southeast yet to produce the President in the past three decades.

Chief Nkemdirim said Abia North is in a position to produce the next governor of the state since Abia Central and South have had their turns.

He added that insecurity is fuelled by lack of sense of belonging and an unfair political equation among Nigerian nationals, urging that Abia should work towards averting a bloody clash likely to occur if the next governor of the state is not from the Northern senatorial district.

He called on Abia South and Central to offer support to the North same way the duo received support in the past sixteen years so that the next governor of the state will come from Abia North.

Similarly, he highlighted the clamour of the Isuikwuato District of the State to produce the next Governor of the State. He noted that their agitation was based on the fact that the name ABIA at the time of the creation of the State was coined out of the names of the four districts of Aba, Bende, Isuikwuato, and Afikpo (ABIA).

He said the quest of the Isuikwuato people to be allowed to produce the governor of the State in 2023, since all the other districts had produced Governors of the State, should be given due consideration.

He predicted that anything short of this could precipitate political crisis in the State.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/08/charter-of-equity-we-must-avoid-breakdown-of-law-and-order-in-abia-ahead-of-2023-ex-dss-boss-video/

