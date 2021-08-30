Checkout The Fashion Styles Of Pastor Paul Enenche’s Daughter, Deborah (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Deborah Enenche, the daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre took to her Facebook page to share pictures of her fashion styles, IgbereTV reports.

https://www.facebook.com/335509344363899/posts/510430850205080/?app=fbl

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: