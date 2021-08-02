Checkout The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria 2021 Contestants (Pictures)

After series of auditions and virtual screening which concluded on the 23rd of July, the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MGBN) pageant has announced contestants for the 2021 edition.

37 gorgeous ladies from different parts of the country have been carefully selected to represent each state in the renowned competition. Get to know them:

Miss Abia – Chineme Adaeze

Miss Adamawa – Stephanie Kingsley

Miss Akwa IBom – Edet Veronica

Miss Anambra – Maristella Okpala

Miss Bauchi – Lydia Okojie

Miss Bayelsa – Odjugo Mercy Jessica

Miss Benue – Mimidoo Jiki

Miss Borno – Mary-Ann Adaobi Onwuka

Miss Cross River – Uwana David

Miss Delta – Uche Natali Okolie

Miss Ebonyi – Ifunanya Basilia

Miss Edo – Martha Martins

Miss Ekiti – Buchi Joy Igwilo

Miss Enugu – Silvia Ifebueme

