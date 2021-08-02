Checkout The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria 2021 Contestants (Pictures)

After series of auditions and virtual screening which concluded on the 23rd of July, the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MGBN) pageant has announced contestants for the 2021 edition.
37 gorgeous ladies from different parts of the country have been carefully selected to represent each state in the renowned competition. Get to know them:
Miss Abia – Chineme Adaeze
Miss Adamawa – Stephanie Kingsley
Miss Akwa IBom – Edet Veronica
Miss Anambra – Maristella Okpala
Miss Bauchi – Lydia Okojie
Miss Bayelsa – Odjugo Mercy Jessica
Miss Benue – Mimidoo Jiki
Miss Borno – Mary-Ann Adaobi Onwuka
Miss Cross River – Uwana David
Miss Delta – Uche Natali Okolie
Miss Ebonyi – Ifunanya Basilia
Miss Edo – Martha Martins
Miss Ekiti – Buchi Joy Igwilo
Miss Enugu – Silvia Ifebueme