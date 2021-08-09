Chidinma Ojukwu In Court Over Murder Of Super TV Boss, Usifo Ataga

The arraignment of 21-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, is set to begin at the Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos State, The PUNCH has learnt.

Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student at the University of Lagos, is presently in court and would be arraigned with two other suspects in the case.

Usifo was found dead with multiple stabs on June 16 at a short let apartment on Adebowale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I where he had checked in with his lover, Ojukwu.

Ojukwu was consequently arrested on June 23 in her father’s house in Yaba and paraded at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja.

She confessed to stabbing Usifo with a knife under the influence of alcohol and withdrawing N380,000 from the victim’s account with his ATM card. She, however, backtracked later in a video, absolving herself from the murder.

Usifo, aged 50, was buried on July 30 in a low-key ceremony attended by his family members, including his wife, and friends.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

