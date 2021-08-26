Chinechere Okoronkwo, Victim Of The NDA Attack Was Expecting His First Child

One of the victims of the NDA attack identified as husband who was expecting his first child after 4 years of marriage

Flight Lieutenant Chinecherem Okoronkwo has been identified as one of those killed when bandits attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Bandits on Tuesday, August 24, attacked the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna State, killing two officers and abducting one other officer who was later found dead.

Chinecherem Okoronkwo, who was killed by bandits on Tuesday, was expecting his first child with his wife after four years of marriage, before tragedy struck, a family source told LIB.

Until his death, Flt Lt. Okoronkwo was the Head of Department, Department of Laboratory Services, Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna.

He got his first degree from University of Calabar where he was the General Secretary at the school’s fellowship, CASOR.

He then proceeded to the University of Nigeria where he studied Medical Laboratory Science.

The National Director of CASOR, Dr. Amaefule Emeka-Charles, mourned Okoronkwo on the fellowships Facebook group, writing: “I reget to announce the demise of Amb. Chinecherem Okoronkwo who met his untimely death on Monday, August 23, 2021, in the hands of the dreaded bandits, when they raided Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna. Bro. Okoronkwo was former CASOR General Secretary and lead singer, University of Calabar and until his death, the Head, Medical Laboratory Unit, NDA Kaduna.

“Left to mourn him is his heart-broken pregnant wife who is yet to deliver their first baby, 4 years after their wedding. All Casorites and CASOR alumni are to observe a minute silence in every of their meetings in honor of the departed brother.”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...