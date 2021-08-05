Christian Eriksen Returns To Inter Milan Training Ground (Photos)

Connect on Linked in

Christian Eriksen arrived back at Inter Milan’s training ground for the first time on Wednesday.

He met his team-mates and new Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi.

The 29-year-old collapsed on pitch due to cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Inter Milan have said that Eriksen will follow the recovery steps “put in place by Danish doctors in Copenhagen.”

Inter’s medical team would also play a key part in his recovery.

After Eriksen collapsed in the Euro 2020 match against Finland, He was at the hospital for six days.

It remains unknown whether Eriksen can resume his football career in Italy.

