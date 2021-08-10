Christian Journalists Association Nominates Nwankwo ‘Alexreports’ For An Award (Pix)

Nigerian Association Of Christian Journalists Nominate PR Expert Alex Nwankwo For Award Honour

The Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists(NACJ), has nominated Mr. Alex Nwankwo, a famous Nigeria Media Czar, Social Media Entrepreneur, Former youngest Governorship Candidate under the Accord Party in the ongoing Governorship Elections exercise in Anambra state and the MD of Amity Global Network. He was nominated for the highly coveted award of “Most Outstanding Media Personality of the Year 2021”.

The Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists Awards will be held on September 2nd 2021 at Sheraton Hotels and Towers in Abuja, the capital City of Nigeria. The NACJ 2021 Annual Integrity Lecture and Award is themed “Integrity is Everything” and will be presented by Dr. John Momoh, the Chairman of Channels Television, while the Keynote address, which is titled “Media Integrity, Key Factor For Building a Virile Nation” will delivered by the Honourable Minister of Mines and Steel, Dr. Sam Uche Ogah.

The most anticipated Award ceremony will witness the presence of notable Personalities, Captains of Industries, Legal Luminaries, Top Nigerian Celebrities, high profile Public and private office Executives and business Magnates across Nigeria.

According to the National Executive Council, which is chaired by the the Secretary General of the Association, Dr Charles Okhai, he noted that the nomination of Mr. Alex Nwankwo was premised on his impressive track records and accomplishments in the Media industry. The Executive Council also emphasized on the leadership capacity, patriotic zeal and high sense of integrity of the multiple Award-winning media Guru. From reports gathered, the NACJ Most Outstanding Media Personality of the Year 2021 will be the 92nd Award he would be receiving.

Speaking with our Reporter during an exclusive conversation, Mr. Nwankwo expressed appreciation to the National Executive Council of Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists. He thanked the Association for considering worthy, his capacity, experience and integrity for such a distinguished and premium Award, from a reputable religious media institution in Nigeria.

Popularly known as Alexreports, the celebrity Journalist, PR Expert, media Personality, Entrepreneur, creative Writer and Publisher of several prints and online news platforms including, State Press, Abuja Press, Alexreports, Attention Magazine, Anambra Update, has been described as an excellent prolific image-maker and the MD/CEO of Africa’s fast-growing and leading PR agency Amity Global Network. He has been decorated with over 90 international and national Awards, both in Africa and across the globe.

He has also held several international media appointments, which includes Country Media Director of the Federation of West Africa freelance Journalists Association, Media Director of West Africa ECOWAS Youth Council and an Ambassador of OSHAssociation in the UK.

https://dailytrust.com/christian-journalists-association-nominate-pr-expert-alex-nwankwo-for-award

