Two factions have emerged in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the suspension of the party National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, by a Port Harcourt High Court.

On Monday, the court restrained Secondus from parading himself as PDP helmsman.

Sequel to this, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, laid claim to the leadership of the party.

But the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Suleiman Nazif, also said he is in charge of the party.

The Nazif led faction of the party has fixed Friday August 27, for the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.



https://thenationonlineng.net/just-in-confusion-in-pdp-as-two-factions-lay-claim-to-secondus-seat/

https://dailytrust.com/fresh-crisis-breaks-out-in-pdp-as-two-factions-lay-claim-to-secondus-seat

