Cost Of Floor And Ceiling Finishes

FLOOR FINISHES

A floor finish is a liquid that is applied to a resilient tile floor and dries to a hard, durable, and smooth film. This film is about the thickness of waxed paper and is expected to protect and extend the life of the floor while providing an attractive appearance and slip-resistant surface

Ceiling Finishes

A ceiling is part of a building that encloses a space and is exposed overhead. Ceilings help create an enclosure of and separation between spaces, they help to control the diffusion of light and sound around a room and help prevent the passage of sound between rooms. They have fire-resistant properties and may also accommodate building services such as vents, lighting, sprinkler heads, and so on, as well as being able to conceal other services such as ducts, pipes, and wiring.

150 x 150 wall tiles (Italian) sq. mtr 2800 3200

150 x 150 wall tiles (China) sq. mtr 1500 1800

250 x 150 wall tiles (Italian) sq. mtr 3800 4500

250 x 150 wall tiles (China) sq.mtr 2000 2500

300 x 300 wall tiles (China) sq. mtr 3500 4500

450 x 450 vitrified tiles (local) sq. mtr 4500 6000

Polished granite floor tiles (local) sq. mtr 28000 40000

Royal Palato marble tiles (local) sq. mtr 10200 15000

Quarry floor tiles (local) sq. mtr 3500 5000

CEILING FINISHES

UPVC ceiling strips bundle 12000 13500

POP preformed ceiling board N/A 5500 6500

POP cast in place sq. mtr 12000 13000

ORAC POP cornices N/A 9500 11000

Accoustic suspended ceiling pkt 6500 7500

Wall angle/hanger N/A 600 800

Wall screed sq. mtr 1100 1500

