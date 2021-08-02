Court Adjourns Sunday Igboho Aides’ Suit To August 4

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the suit brought by the 12 detained aides of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to August 4.

Justice Egwuatu granted the applicants’ lawyer, Pelumi Olagbenjesi, the leave to amend his processes to correct the names of the applicants.

Recall that a mild drama ensued between journalists and operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, as the security men attempted to prevent television cameramen from taking pictures of the 12 aides of Yoruba secessionist, Sunday Adeyemo alias Sunday Igboho, inside the courtroom.

The secret police confiscated the phone while journalists were making move to capture the 12 detained associates.

The aides were brought to court on Monday in compliance with the judge’s order.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu had ordered the DSS operatives to produce the aides who have been in their custody since Igboho’s residence was raided two months ago in court on two occasions.

