Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Kwara State magistrate court sitting in Kaiama has sentenced a 28-year-old man, Abubakar Bani, to six months imprisonment for stealing tubers of yam.

Bani was arraigned by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kwara State Command for stealing tubers of yam from farms in Tenebo village, Kaiama local government area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the corps in the state, Babawale Afolabi, said the suspect was caught on August 30, 2021, at about 6:00 a.m. by one Ismaila Ebbo Mohammed and his neighbours of Kibefandi compound, Kaiama.

“According to the complainants, the Fulani boy has been stealing their yams in the farm on a daily basis. The suspect, Abubakar, had confessed to having committed the crime and immediately the state commandant NSCDC Kwara State command, CC. Makinde Iskil Ayinla, gave the directive that he should be charged to court,” he stated.

“Abubakar Bani has been charged to Kaiama Magistrate Court immediately, just as the suspect pleaded guilty to the crimes. He was therefore sentenced to six months imprisonment by Magistrate Yusuf Kide, for criminal trespass and theft at New Bussa Correctional Service, Niger State.” the PPRO added. https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/court-sentences-man-to-6-months-imprisonment-for-stealing-tubers-of-yam-in-kwara.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...