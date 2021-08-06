Court Stops Inauguration Of Newly Elected APC EXCO In Abia State

A High Court in Ukwa Judicial Division at Aba and presided by Justice C. H Ahuchaogu has issued an order of interim injunction restraining the All Progressive Congress (APC), the Ward congress committee chairman, Rt. Hon Sunny Goli, the Chairman of the Caretaker Executive Committee of the party in Abia State, Hon Donatus Nwankpa and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), by themselves, agents and privies from receiving, accepting and acting on the purported list of successful candidate for the APC ward Congresses in Abia from the Party’s National Electoral committee on Abia ward congress.

This followed an exparte motion in a suit filed by two chieftains of the APC from Abia State, Davies Jumbo and Engr. John Nnah which sought the order of the court to restrain the APC National Caretaker Committee from the National Electoral committee on Abia ward congress.

The applicants are representing all the successful ward chairmanship candidates of the party in the 184 electoral wards in Abia state as well as all the successful Local Government and State delegates of the All Progressives, Abia State chapter.

The Respondents are, APC, Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Executive Committee, the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) and the The Abia Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the party, Hon Donatus Nwankpa.

The Court also restrained the respondents from conducting the local government and state Congresses in Abia state pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Justice Ahuchaogu equally granted an order restraining the APC and the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni from dissolving and tampering with the duly constituted party structure in Abia state from the wards, local government and state led by the defendant, Hon Donatus Nwankpa, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

According to a copy of the High Court order signed by the Assistant Chief Registrar, Celestina Ukaforo and issued to newsmen on Thursday, “That leave is Herby granted to the applicants to serve the defendants in the suit by substituted means, to wit: by publishing same in a reputable national daily newspaper.

“That when this order is complied with, it shall be deemed good, proper and sufficient in the circumstance.”

The case was adjourned to 18th day of August, 2021 for report of service.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/08/05/court-stops-inauguration-of-newly-elected-executive-committee-officers-of-apc-in-abia/?amp=1&utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&__twitter_impression=true

