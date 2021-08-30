Courts Take Centre Stage In PDP Leadership Crisis

AT the last count, three different courts in three different states have handed out three different orders on Uche Secondus’ position as national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court orders were delivered within a period of just five days – from August 23 to 27.

The number of courts and orders is likely to keep increasing, going by Secondus’ determination to remain in office until December, the original date of the party’s national convention, where he intends to seek reelection for a second term.

The PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) has resolved to move the national convention forward, to October, and Secondus’ opponents, backed by Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, are equally determined to make sure that the embattled national chairman does not get the chance to seek reelection at the convention.

As it stands, the court orders are two against Secondus, and one for him.

* The court orders

The first court order came on August 23 when a Rivers State High Court presided by Justice O. Gbasam granted an interim injunction restraining Secondus from parading himself as the chairman and a member of the PDP.

The order followed an ex parte application in suit No: PHC/2183/CS/2021 filed by Ibeabuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen and Umezirike Onucha against Uche Secondus (1st defendant) and the PDP (2nd defendant).

The court also ordered Secondus to refrain from calling, attending or presiding over any meeting of the PDP, or any committee of the party at the ward, local government or state level or calling for any ward, local government or state congress of the party.

Secondus was also restrained from setting up committees for congresses or participating in any activity of the PDP whatsoever whilst on suspension, pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

A second court order came on August 26. In a ruling which upturned the earlier pronouncement by the Rivers State High Court. A state high court in Kebbi State ordered Secondus to return to his position as the national chairman of the PDP.

