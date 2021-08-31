COVID-19 Vaccination: Edo Civil Servants Get 7-Day Ultimatum

The Edo government has given civil servants in the state’s ministry of health a seven-day ultimatum to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to a memo issued on Monday by Fredrick Irabor, permanent secretary of the ministry, any staff member who fails to receive the vaccine within the period would not be allowed into office.

“I am directed to refer to the above subject and to notify all staff (members) of the ministry of health to get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 within the week,” the memo stated.

“I am further directed to inform you of all that from September 6, any staff (member) who has not taken the COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed into the office premises.”

Months before the current development, Andrew Obi, the Edo COVID-19 incident manager, had said 269 health workers in the state have contracted the coronavirus.

On August 26, Obi also disclosed that the state has recorded three more deaths and 92 new confirmed cases, raising the total number of fatalities recorded in the state to 11, since the start of the third wave of the pandemic

The Edo COVID-19 incident manager added that all deaths recorded in the third wave of the virus were of unvaccinated persons.

“Edo, in the last 72 hours, recorded three more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths recorded in the third wave of the pandemic to 11,” he had said.

“We also confirmed 92 new cases from the 522 samples collected within the 72-hour timeframe, with 56 recoveries and 254 active cases that are being managed at various treatment and isolation centres within the state.

“It is imperative to note that while 100 per cent of the deaths recorded in the state are unvaccinated persons, 96 per cent of infections in the state are people who were never vaccinated against the deadly virus.

“Of course, this necessitates the need for everyone to get inoculated as the vaccines provide significant protection against the virus.”



https://www.thecable.ng/civil-servants-in-edo-health-ministry-get-seven-day-ultimatum-to-receive-covid-vaccine

