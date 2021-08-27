Cristiano Ronaldo Has Decided To Leave Juventus

@FabrizioRomano Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo has definitely decided to LEAVE Juventus and he asked the club to be sold. ❌ #Juventus #Ronaldo



Juventus are waiting for Manchester City official bid to arrive in the next hours to reach an agreement as soon as possible. Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave and he won’t be available for next match. #Ronaldo

Mendes is now discussing Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester City.

@CityExtra Cristiano Ronaldo will not play again for Juventus, and has told his decision to the club and to manager Massimiliano Allegri. [via @DiMarzio] [@fraporzio95]



Tomorrow: Cristiano Ronaldo will say goodbye to his Juventus teammates. The player has already emptied his locker at the Serie A club. [via @DiMarzio]



Breaking: #ManCity will make a €30M offer for Cristiano Ronaldo tomorrow, and Juventus will accept it. [via @DiMarzio / @ForzaJuveEN]



A total agreement is in place between Cristiano Ronaldo and #ManCity. A conference call is now underway between Jorge Mendes and @ManCity and in order to have the green light, an offer of €25M+ will need to be presented to Juventus.

[via @AlfredoPedulla]

