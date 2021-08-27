Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks After Leaving Juventus For Manchester United

Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I’ll always love the city of Turin until my final days. The “tiffosi bianconeri” always respected me and I tried to thank that respect by fighting for them in every game, every season, every competition. In the end, we can all look back and realize that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together. .

“Juve, storia di un grande amore

Bianco che abbraccia il nero

Coro che si alza davvero

Juve per sempre sara…”

I will always be one of you. You are now part of my history, as I feel that I’m part of yours. Italy, Juve, Turin, tiffosi bianconeri, you’ll always be in my heart.

