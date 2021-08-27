Cristiano Ronaldo’s Announcement Causes Man Utd Website To Crash As Deal Is Agreed

Announcement of Cristiano Ronaldo re-signing to Manchester United temporarily crashed the club’s website.

The Red Devils confirmed on Friday afternoon that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was returning to Old Trafford, having spent six years at the club from 2003 to 2009.

Ronaldo was set to sign for bitter rivals Manchester City from Juventus until things changed in a matter of hours following United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

According to reports, the 36-year-old was swayed by his former teammates to make a sensational return and send fans into an emotional frenzy upon the official announcement which, for a time, they were not able to see.

Ronaldo has won the world best player five times. He has also won European Golden Shoes four times.

According to the profile of Ronaldo, he came from a humble background in Portugal. His mom was a cook while his father was a gardner. After he was conceived, his mom went for abortion but the doctor refused to perform it. His mother reasons was based on the fact that her husband was an alcoholic and he already has enough children that lack good things of life because of their poor living conditions.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...