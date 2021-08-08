Curvy Brand Influencer, Jennifer Oyubu Shows Cleavage As She Bags Africa Icon Award

AFRICA ICON AWARDS 2021 HONOURS JENNIFER OYUBU AS MOST PROMISING BRAND INFLUENCER IN WEST AFRICA

One of Africa’s most prestigious and distinguished Honorary Award ceremony famously known as Africa Icon Awards has held its 6th Edition at the National Theatre in Accra Ghana. The 2021 Award Ceremony, which was held on the 24th of July 2021 had recognised the Chief Executive Officer of Naija Brand Influencer, Ms. Jennifer Etito Oyubu.

During the well attended Award Ceremony, Ms. Jennifer Etito Oyubu was honoured as Africa’s “Most Promising Brand Influencer in West Africa. According to the Governing Council of the 2021 Award Ceremony, the CEO of Naija Brand Influencer was recognised for her outstanding professionalism and excellence, especially with the huge success she has achieved in promoting notable brands across Africa

Speaking exclusively with StatePress Correspondent, Award winning Jennifer Etito Oyubu described hher honour and recognition as “Most Promising Brand Influencer In West Africa” to be motivation, stressing that it will encourage herself and the entire team Members of Naija Influencer Brand to do more.

She however expressed appreciation to the Organisers of the 6th Edition of African Icon Awards 2021. Jennifer Etito Oyubu was honoured alongside several notable Personalities in Nigeria and across Africa, cutting across several professionalism, career and industry. It witnessed the presence of top government officials, public office holders, high profile executives and other distinguished individuals.

Source: https://www.abujapress.com/2021/08/africa-icon-awards-2021-honours.html

