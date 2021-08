After reading this post yesterday

https://www.nairaland.com/6716644/plight-hnd-holders-nigerian-labor

I’m an HND holder(animal production) and planning to dive into the IT world (cyber security) but after reading the article yesterday I’m beginning to have doubts about whether to go for cyber security or a top-up degree.

Pls all advise are welcome

