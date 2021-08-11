Dangote Was 25th Richest Person On Earth, Why He Dropped To 117th – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has blamed Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for Aliko Dangote‘s fall from the 25th richest person on Earth to the 117th, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing a photo of himself and former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno wrote on Instagram;

“Under Jonathan in 2013, @Forbes ranked Dangote the 25th richest person on Earth. Please research it. Under Buhari in 2021, Forbes ranks him 117th richest. Dangote has lost 40% of his 2013 net worth. Leadership matters. You can’t place a crown on a clown and expect a king!

Many of those who said ‘anything but Jonathan’ have not only lost their money, some have even lost their lives to killer herdsmen, bandits and insecurity.

Meanwhile, take a look at Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. He looks younger today than he was when he was President.

Be careful. Sometimes, you think you are spiting your enemy by your actions. It is not always the case. It maybe that you are blessing him in disguise and stressing yourself in reality.”

