‘Dated For 4 Years, No Sex, I’m Tired’

There is this girl I dated till last year before I got tired of everything.

She is always willing to come to my house or any place I invite her buh won’t allow sex, we will be dragging like someone that is dragging land in the village, struggle for hours buh she no go still gree and me I don’t want to force her.

When I ask her what happened she won’t say anything or sometimes will say stuff like AM AFRAID due to my past experiences.

Am tired of the relationship sef.
Money wey I don spend just Dey pain me and I don’t want to force somebody oo.

What should I do?

