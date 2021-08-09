David Ajiboye, Yinka Ayefele’s Fresh FM Station Manager Is Dead

David Ajiboye, the Station Manager at Yinka Ayefele’s Fresh 106.9 FM in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, is dead.

A statement by Samson Akindele, announced the demise on behalf of the management of Fresh FM Nigeria and Merry Makers Band.

Ajiboye died Sunday evening at an Ibadan hospital after a brief illness which lasted for a few days.

He was a foundation member of the music arm of Yinka Ayefele Limited as the publicist to Yinka Ayefele and his band.

Ajiboye assisted Yinka Ayefele as a partner and later as a management staff member of Fresh 105.9 FM, Ibadan, from the ideation period to fruition in 2015.

“We are indeed devastated by this sad event which has also affected our operations. Kindy bear with us at this trying time”, the statement added.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/08/08/david-ajiboye-yinka-ayefeles-fresh-fm-station-manager-is-dead/

