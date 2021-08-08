Dealing With Envy As A Christian

Envy is the act of getting offended over someone’s success with the intention of not wishing them to prosper…Many Christians are faced with this plague; whether silently or openly. Even born again Christians are tempted with envy. Has it not happened to you; when you suddenly feel pained about someone’s speed of success? Even if you don’t envy, sometimes you are tempted to envy.. Even some successful people get envious of those who are not as successful as them, but have potentials of being successful… In your good church, people get envious. One of the dangerous things about envy is that if kept for too long in the heart, it can lead someone into committing unimaginable wickedness against the successful. It can even lead someone into witchcraft. I saw a write-up that talks about “envy being the last stage/exam before witchcraft”…

How do you deal with envy? Immediately you feel envious or tempted to get envious, rebuke the spirit of envy repeatedly in Jesus name. Do this repeatedly until the pressure dies… You can also forcefully and verbally begin to wish well to those whom you are envious about… Do this repeatedly too…

When you conquer envy, God will give you your own blessings that will thrill many..