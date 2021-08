Mr President @Zagotweet has issued a warning to some travellers. He wrote:

“Security Alert !!!

Anyone coming from Kano to Jos or from Jos to Kano should not take the vehicle going through Saminaka axis.

It’s a dead trap for now, so the Saminaka road should be avoided. Please spread this information.”

“I missed those days, when i will take off from Kano to Kaduna around 6pm and drive peacefully. No fear of any criminality just some potholes.”

