Despite Suspension Of IPOB’s Sit-At-Home, Banks In Abia Locked Up Yesterday (Photos)

Banks in Abia, particularly Umuahia and Aba refused to open for normal business activities on Monday despite the suspension of the sit-at-home order earlier issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The group had announced the suspension of the sit-at-home protest which was earlier announced as a mark of solidarity for its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The protest was fixed to take place on Mondays pending the release of Nnamdi Kanu who is currently standing trial over allegations bordering on incitement and secession.

Findings by ABN TV on Monday, however, revealed that banks in Umuahia the Abia state capital and Aba, the commercial center of the state did not open to customers.

When contacted, a top official of one of the first-generation banks located along Bank Road Umuahia said they were scared of possible attacks.

