Destiny Etiko and colleagues survive car accident while returning from colleague, Stanley Okoro’s burial.

Stanley died on Wednesday, August 11, of suspected food poisoning and his colleagues went to his hometown to pay their last respects.

On their way back, some of them were involved in an accident. Fortunately they survived.

Watch Video Here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a64EkfcgIc4

