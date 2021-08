Hello Family, please a friend needs your help with DCSL/ ICPC recruitment exercise. He received a message from the above body scheduling an online test but was referred to his mail for details about the test. According to him, this is a re- scheduling test. But he hasn’t received any mail as regard the details of the test. Did anyone receive this message too and yet to receive the mail?

Please, he needs your take on this.

And any possible solution?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...