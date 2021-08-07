Dino Melaye Denies Asking People To Stop Posting His Pictures With Hushpuppi

Senator Dino Melaye has denied the report that he told people to stop posting the pictures he took with Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi, known for his flamboyant lifestyle is currently in prison in the United States is facing criminal charges including conspiracy to launder money obtained from business email compromise frauds and other scams.

The fraudster pleaded guilty to the charges and indicated some persons.

Following this development, there have been several reports on the internet space that Senator Dino Melaye is begging people not to post the pictures he took with Hushpuppi as he does not want to be dragged in the crime committed by Hushpuppi.

Dino has taken to his social media page to debunk such reports. According to Dino, he has never told anyone not to post his pictures with Hushpuppi.

The senator said he his a political celebrity and as such can take pictures with anybody regardless who they are.

His post reads; “There was never a time I asked people not to post my pictures with Hushpuppi or anyone for that matter because there is no reason to. Am a political celebrity, please continue posting jare. Wetin bird chop na im e go carry fly. SDM”

https://wondertvmedia.com/senator-dino-melaye-denies-report-that-he-told-people-to-stop-posting-his-pictures-with-hushpuppi/

There was never a time l ask people not to post my pictures with Hushpuppi or anyone for that matter because there is no reason to. Am a political celebrity, please continue posting jare. Wetin bird chop na im e go carry fly. SDM

https://www.facebook.com/90985831603/posts/10158045455116604/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

