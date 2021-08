There has been pictures going round about how the present crop of Big Brother housemates have been living and it shows that the house is filthy.

Seems these people are more interested in romance than actual cleaning

I think this is the dirtiest We have ever seen #bbnaija house.. I mean this set of hms are the worst ever

https://twitter.com/glitzy_cynthia/status/1424863444541530114

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print