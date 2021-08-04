Dr. Maduka Visits Ned Nwoko Ahead Of Anambra Governorship Election (Pics)

Dr. Maduka Visits Ned Nwoko Ahead Of Anambra Guber, Identifies With The Malaria Project

Frontline Anambra State governorship aspirant, Dr. Godwin Maduka and Dr. Ned Nwoko, the iniator of Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Foundation, met in Abuja where they brainstormed on the Malaria Eradication Project.

Nwoko, a renowned lawyer had flagged off the campaign during a symbolic exhibition to the Antarctica.

According to Reports, the duo met in his Abuja Mansion during a political consultation and discussion on political strategies required for the victorious vision of Dr. Godwin Maduka in the forthcoming Anambra Governorship poll. They also deliberated on extensive collaboration towards achieving fruition in the eradication of Malaria in Nigeria and across Africa.

During the meeting, Anambra Governorship hopeful, Humanitarian, triple professor of medicine and CEO of Las Vegas Pain Institute in the USA assured Prince Ned Nwoko of his earnest support for the eradication of Malaria in Africa. From reports gathered, Dr. Godwin Maduka has continued to meet with stakeholders and Political Actors as he make prospective advancements towards becoming the next Governor of Anambra state.

Dr. Godwin Maduka also assured Ned Nwoko of his integrated commitment and supportive assurance in his Foundation’s vision of eradicating Malaria from Africa. In recent times, Dr. Godwin Maduka has been responsively involved in development programs both across the southeast, Nigeria and Africa in entirety. It’s on record that Maduka built the tallest Medical research center – a 17 storey Building edifice.

On the other hand, Prince Ned Nwoko and his Malaria Eradication Foundation has maintained an undeterred position in promoting humanitarian affairs, assistance for underprivileged persons and uncountable campaign programs to improve lives and properties across Nigeria and Africa.

Source: https://www.statepress.ng/2021/08/dr-maduka-visits-ned-nwoko-ahead-of.html