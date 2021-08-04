DSS Produces 12 Igboho’s Aides In Court, Bars Journalists (Pictures)

Department of State Services Produces 12 Igboho’s Aides In Court, Bars Journalists

The Department of State Services, on Wednesday, brought all the 12 detained aides of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho to the Federal High Court Abuja before Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

Officials of the DSS also prevented journalists from entering the courtroom.

At the July 29 proceedings when the DSS was expected to produce all the 12 detainees, the agency’s lawyer, I. Awo, told the court that it only had three detainees who were apprehended at Igboho’s home in Ibadan on July 1.

The court adjourned till August 2 and restated its order compelling the DSS to produce the detainees in court.

Justice Egwuatu had berated the agency for failing to produce the applicants according to the order of the court

The detained aides of Sunday Igboho had instituted a suit against the DSS and its Director-General, Yusuf Bichi, following their arrest and detention on July 1, after the DSS’ raid of Igboho’s residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

The applicants are Abdulateef Ofeyagbe, Amoda Babatunde, Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah, and Ayobami Donald.

Others are Adelabe Usman, Oluwapelimi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi and Bamidele Sunday.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/08/04/breaking-lawless-department-state-services-produces-12-igboho%E2%80%99s-aides-court-bars