DSS Releases 8 Of Igboho’s Aides After 61 Days In Custody (Pictures)

After 61 gruelling days in the custody of the Department of State Services, eight of the 12 aides of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, have regained their freedom, The PUNCH has learnt.

The secret police released the eight detainees on Monday, their lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, told our correspondent.

The detainees are Abdullateef Onaolapo, Tajudeen Irinloye, Dikeola Ademola, Ayobami Donald, Uthman Adelabu, Olakunle Oluwapelumi, Raji Kazeem, and Taiwo Tajudeen. They appeared at a press conference on Monday afternoon with their lawyer.

The secret police, however, refused to release Amudat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Oyetunji, and Bamidele Sunday, claiming that they were heavily involved in the alleged offence of arms stockpiling and other criminal activities of their boss, Igboho.

Speaking at a press conference after their release in Abuja, Olajengbesi insisted that the remaining four of his clients must be freed because they had been granted bail by the court.

He also stated that the DSS must account for the two associates of Igboho killed during the bloody raid of July 1, 2021.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on August 4, 2021 granted bail to the 12 detained aides of the separatist leader.

They had met their bail conditions including the provision of 24 sureties but the DSS lawyer, Idowu Awo, kicked against the bail granted by Justice Egwuatu to four of the detainees — Babatunde, Shittu, Oyetunji and Sunday.

Awo had sought a remand application for the four detainees saying their release would affect investigation.

The detainees have spent over 60 days in DSS custody since they were arrested around 1am on July 1, 2021, when the secret police “raided” Igboho’s Ibadan residence in a Gestapo style, killing two other associates of the activist in a “gun duel.”

The 12 detainees had approached the court to seek their release.



SOURCE

