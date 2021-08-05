EFCC Returns Recovered N244,000 To 81-Year-Old Victim Of Fraud In Edo (Photos)

EFCC Returns Recovered N244, 000 to Octogenarian Victim of Fraud in Benin

It was praises, prayers and commendation for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday August 4, 2021 as 81 year-old John Ederaro received a bank draft for N244, 000 from the Benin Zonal Commander of the Commission, Muhtar Bello, being monetary asset recovered on his behalf by the EFCC.

Ederaro, who could not hide his joy, repeatedly thanked the Benin Zonal Commander as he received the bank draft.

“I want to thank the EFCC for the good work they are doing for the people. EFCC is a father to the fatherless. I commend EFCC for the good work. They are really working to save the country. May God give the leadership of Commission more wisdom and strength; I am so happy because EFCC did not allow shame to be my portion. God bless the EFCC more and more.”

Narrating his ordeal, the octogenarian whose pain has turned to joy said he misplaced his phone in an intercity bus. According to him, few days later, all the money in his bank accounts were withdrawn by criminals, causing him pain and insults as the money belonged to his community. “Some people in my community were saying I took the money and that I am lying. Many did not believe me even when I told them what happened. Today I’m the happiest man in the world. EFCC efforts has vindicated me”, he said.

The Benin Zonal Commander assured the Commission will continue to discharge its duties responsibly and restitute victims of fraud accordingly.



https://www.facebook.com/509762239046271/posts/4325314314157692/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

