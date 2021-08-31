Eko Hotel Attempted To Stop Super Eagles From Using Gym (Video)

Drama as Eko hotel management attempted to stop the super eagles players from training at the GYM facility inside the 5 star hotel.

Super Eagle clarifies what transpired

Contrary to reports making the rounds, the Super Eagles of Nigeria were not thrown out of the gym at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos where they are camped.

According to the Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Babafemi Raji who was present at the gym session, it was a minor misunderstanding between an assistant manager at the hotel and his members of staff on the usage of the gym facilities.

Adding that some team officials had to get involved as the manager’s action caused a huge distraction to the team’s training.

“We were scheduled to train just within the hotel with the gym session coming first then the outdoor volley session next.

However, just as we wrapped up the gym session, one of the hotel managers came in to inspect and while the team trained at a section of the gym just doing light stretches, he yelled at his members of staff and that caused a distraction to the team’s session which, although light, required concentration.

While the back and forth between the manager of the hotel, his staff and some officials of the Super Eagles was on, the gym session continued and lasted 45 minutes, which was 15 minutes more than the earlier scheduled 30 minutes, coach of the team, Gernot Rohr called the entire team together to give instructions on the next session which was the volley outdoor session”, Raji narrated.

Fifteen players were involved in the training on Monday evening as camp continues to bubble ahead of the game against Liberia on September 3, 2021.

