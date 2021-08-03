Ekpa Simon To Abba Kyari: ‘Your Hatred For South-East Ended Your Career’

DCP Abba Kyari’s Hate Against South-East Region Ended His Career – Ex-IPOB Radio Host, Ekpa

Finland-based ardent member of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Simon Ekpa has said the hatred of embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, for the ipob family and the Biafran agitations ended his career.

Ekpa, said Kyari’s alleged roles and injustice in suppressing the Igbo paved the way for the expose of the fraud he ventured into.

He stated these on his Twitter page while reacting to the indictment of the top police officer in $1.1million fraud involving serial fraudster, Abbas Ramon, also known as Hushpuppi, as revealed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States.

This led to the suspension of Kyari on Sunday by the Police Service Commission for an investigation.

Ekpa wrote, “I was very sure Abba Kyari’s life and career will end in Biafraland, but I didn’t see it coming this way. All the same without our outcry, the criminal government will shield him. Today, his injustice and hate against a Biafran in the name of Vincent has ended his career.”

Hushpuppi had told FBI about a deal with Kyari that led to the arrest of another suspected fraudster, Kelly Chibuzo Vincent.

The US wants Kyari extradited to answer questions on the allegations.

However, Kyari has denied the allegation, saying he only introduced Hushpuppi to a tailor.



