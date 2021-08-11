Esther Ajayi Hosts Sanwo-Olu Ahead Of Dedication Of Lagos Cathedral (Photos)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited Love of Christ Cathedral, Victoria Island, Lagos ahead of the church’s dedication scheduled to hold on September 5.

The governor was welcomed by Rev Christopher Ajayi and his wife Rev Mother Esther Ajayi.

Ajayi gave Sanwo-Olu a tour of the cathedral. She also prayed for the governor, hinging her prayers on Isaiah 60:3.

“Your Excellency, the Lord shall arise upon thee, and His glory shall be seen upon thee, ‘ and His imperial treasure shall be found in thy shining notabilities, in the radiant motives and ambitions of thy life,” she said.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CSZPTdzosYN/?utm_medium=copy_link

Ajayi also pastors a church Love of Christ Generation Church (Cherubim and Seraphim) based in London.

In 2015, the church moved into a newly renovated cathedral in Clapham, London, with hundreds of worshippers and thousands of social media followers every day.

