ESUT Students Pack Feces As Landlord Ignores Filled Soakaway Pit (Disturbing Video)

ESUT Students Packs Feces With Bare Hands As Landlord Kept Deaf Ears To Filled Soakaway Pit (Graphic Video)

Some students of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) who reside in one of the lodges outside the school have called their Landlord out who chose to keep deaf ears to their plea.

According to the lodge occupants, their lodge soakaway pit is filled and the landlord’s attention was drawn to the situation several times to fix the eyesore, but he chooses to show less concern.

In a video made available to jtcblog by students living in the lodge, students were seen packing feces with their bare hands as the whole compound is turned into a big mess.

The students identified the lodge as Executive Lodge Akwunanau, sighted at the school back gate in Agbani, Enugu Nigeria.

Speaking with some of the lodge occupants, they lamented that the lodge caretaker who has promised them to always report any issue when there is one said they have called the caretaker and he refused to pick up their calls, rather he sent them a message in their WhatsApp group chat insulting and calling thempr0stitutes.

The students are calling on the Enugu state government and Federal government to come and save them as their health is greatly at risk.

Watch the graphic video below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0kyWy83RNE

Source: https://jtcblogonline.com/esut-lodge-tenants-packs-feces-with-bare-hands-as-landlord-kept-deaf-ears-to-filled-soakaway-pit/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

