Ex VP, Namadi Sambo Celebrates His 67th Birthday Today

Namadi Sambo Turns 67 Today

Mohammed Namadi Sambo GCON (born 2 August 1954) is a Nigerian politician who was Vice President of Nigeria from 19 May 2010 to 29 May 2015. He previously served as Governor of Kaduna State from 2007 to 2010.

Early life

Namadi was born on 2 August 1954 in Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria. He attended Baptist Primary School in Kakuri, Kaduna, before attending Kobi Primary School in Bauchi and Towns School No. 1 in Zaria. From 1967 until 1971, he attended Government Secondary School (now Alhuda-Huda College), in Zaria.

Education

Namadi attended the School of Basic Studies at Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria in 1972, after which he joined its Department of Architecture, graduating in 1976 with a bachelors degree with honours (BSc (Hons)). He also holds a master’s degree in architecture.

Vice President of Nigeria

Following the death of President Umaru Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan was sworn in as the President. and nominated Sambo as Vice President. His official correspondence conveying the nomination of Sambo for the VP position was received by the National Assembly on 15 May 2010. On 18 May 2010, the National Assembly approved the nomination. On 19 May 2010, Namadi Sambo was formally sworn in as the Vice-President of Nigeria, serving in office until 29 May 2015.



