EYN Church Members In Maiduguri Still Worship At The Demolished Premises (Photos)

Few days back, Borno State Governor ordered the demolition of Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa A Nigeria (EYN).

According to report, the operatives of Borno Civilian task force attached to the Borno Geographic Information Service (BOGIS).

Allegedly killed a protester during the demolition exercise at the Church in Moduganari area of Maiduguri.

Although the governor had ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

However, that did not stopped the Church members from worshipping, as pictures of the local church members emerge online.

Some of them are pictured standing while others on the blocks receiving sermon.

It’s a touching story, but the people chose to show that indeed the Church has been demolished but the Body of Christ still stands.



https://queenamawo.ng/eyn-church-demolition-members-still-worship-at-the-same-premises-photos/

