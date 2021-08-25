Famine Hits Zamfara As Bandits Warn Residents To Avoid Farms, Kill Three

Famine is currently hitting some parts of Zamfara State as gunmen suspected to be bandits have warned residents of Kurar Mota in the Bungudu Local Government Area of the state against going to the farms.

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen also killed three persons while destroying growing food crops on a farm in the village.

“They came on Monday evening and killed three villagers. They also abducted 11 persons and warned anybody against going to the farm,” a resident told SaharaReporters.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnap residents for ransom.

Dozens of farmers have been killed as hundreds of hectres of farmlands remain uncultivated.

Most of the slain victims were trapped on their farmlands and got killed.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different “repentant” gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped or killed.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/08/25/famine-hits-zamfara-bandits-warn-residents-avoid-farms-kill-three

