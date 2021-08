JMK Is Already Failing Before She’s Started

BBN Fans has dug up JMK’s twitter posts of her trolling WIZKID, LAYCON TACHA ERICA and BBN and its all over social media. I think JMK is already failing before even starting because you don’t troll stars in naija and expect to survive!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print