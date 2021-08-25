Fans Diss Kanye for displaying Drake’s $150M home address on instagram

There is no doubt that Drake and Kanye West feud is taking a new dimension. Drake was the first to fire the diss track when he released “Betrayal”, recently. It was obviously targeted at Kanye. He called him ‘burned out’. Here is what they said in his latest hit track “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know, Fort-five, forty-four (Burned out!), let it go. Ye ain’t changin’ sh*t for me, it’s set in stone.”

Kanye got the cryptic message and loaded a group chat where he belonged with some chats. However, fans and followers on social media site, instagram felt he took it too far by sharing the $150 Million home address of Drake. This was later deleted. GISTMASTER gathered the feud between the two big artists started in 2009.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...