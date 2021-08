PSG fans have gathered outside Bourget Airport in Paris and the Parc de Prince Stadium (home of PSG) in order to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi as he is expected to arrive the city to begin a new life at PSG.

Live video from Bourget Airport.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrmHos2ii2s

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print