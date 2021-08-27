Father Gifts Daughter A Brand New G Wagon As Wedding Gift. Tiwa Savage Performs

Father Gifts Daughter Nneka Egbujiobi A Brand New G Wagon As A Wedding Gift, Tiwa Savage Delivers Shutdown Performance

Popular Nigerian-Singer, Tiwa Savage, who recently released her EP titled “Water and Garri” featuring top world-class Celebrity artists, had made a shutdown performance at the wedding ceremony of Ikenna Ihim to Nigerian-American lawyer, best known as the founder and CEO of Hello Africa, Nneka Colleen Egbujiobi. The wedding ceremony was held few days ago at a 5 star presidential hotel in the US, famously known as Watergate Hotel, located in Washington DC.

According to reports, friends, family members, colleagues and extended relatives rained loads of gifts, prayers, blessings and congratulatory gestures on Nneka Colleen Egbujiobi, as they celebrate her marriage, as well as her new home. Amongst the gifts was the mind-blowing brand new Mercedes G-wagon, which was presented to her as a wedding gift by her father, who is a renowned Interventional Cardiologist in the United States of America.

Speaking with our Correspondent, Nneka Colleen Egbujiobi expressed heartfelt appreciation to the surprise gifts, prayers, wedding wishes and congratulatory messages which she received from friends, family members and colleagues within Nigeria and across the world. She described the turnout of events as amazing, delightful and indeed memorable.

The bride who was quite perplexed at the mind-blowing performance of superstar celebrity singer Tiwa Sawage, thanked her for making such an amazing appearance at her wedding.

Watch video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUL-4kWWT74

Source: https://www.statepress.ng/2021/08/father-gifts-daughter-nneka-egbujiobi.html

