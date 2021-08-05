FEC Approves Construction Of Power Substations In Jigawa, Akwa Ibom

The federal executive council (FEC) has approved the construction of 2x60MVA and 2x30MVA power substations Jigawa and Akwa Ibom states respectively.

Sale Mamman, minister of power, announced this at the end of the FEC meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

Substation is a transmission and distribution system consisting of transformers, circuit breakers used to regulate power gotten from generating companies (GenCos) then distributed to consumers.

“One is the construction of 2×60 MVA 132/33 substation at Gagarawa, Jigawa State in favour of Messrs Power Control and Appliances Limited in the sum of N454,212,396.05,” Mamman said.

“The second one is the award of the contract for the engineering, procurement and construction of 2×30 MVA 132/33 substation at Bonny, Ibom, Akwa Ibom State in favour of Messrs YEMEC West Africa Limited in the sum of US$6.2 million offshore plus N1.8 billion onshore.”

Recently, the federal government has invested in boosting electricity transmission and providing better access to Nigerians ranging from substations, solar grid system installations and power plants.

In February 2021, FEC approved the construction of a N35 billion power station for the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) in Akamkpa, Cross River state.

In March, the council also approved contracts for constructing three substations in Kano and Benue states as well as for the extension of transmission lines in Abia and Imo states.

In the same month, it approved N6.2 billion for the execution of various power projects across the country.

Muhammadu Buhari had inaugurated a 1.52 megawatts-peak (MWP) and 2.28 megawatts-hour (MWH) solar microgrid system for the ministry of works and housing and the ministry of environment, in Abuja.

Also in July, FEC approved the construction of a $39.9 million 220km Calabar-Ikom 132 cable double circuit transmission line.



https://www.thecable.ng/fec-approves-construction-of-substations-in-jigawa-akwa-ibom

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

