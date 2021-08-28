Femi Fani-Kayode Shines In Green White Green With Yerima In Zamfara (Pictures)

Wild ride and hectic schedule over the last 24 hours! Left Gusau early yesterday morning for Sokoto to get a flight to Abuja. It was pouring with rain and I suspected that the flight may be cancelled or delayed so half way to Sokoto I decided to turn back and go to Abuja by road.

My security team were concerned but I had no choice because I had a series of crucial political meetings to attend in Abuja which I could not afford to miss.

So we embarked on a 7 hour drive at lightening speed with a strong convoy from Sokoto through Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states, got to Abuja safely in record time yesterday afternoon and went straight into a series of meetings which lasted till the early hours of this morning.

Most importantly as we drove on those roads I could not help marvelling at the sheer beauty of our nation and resilience of our people.

Despite all the challenges this is still OUR Nigeria and there is nowhere like home. Truth is that I love every inch of her.

I give God the glory for a wonderful trip, for journey mercies and for getting us back home to Abuja safely.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTG9SejjApJ/?utm_medium=copy_link

