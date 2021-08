When a Governor decamps from one party to another shouldn’t his Deputy go with him? Is that not what loyalty is all about? Against his better judgement @Bellomatawalle1 picked you as his running mate & made you Deputy Governor & now you undermine & betray him?

Shame on you!



https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/1430063748614696970?s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...