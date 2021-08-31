FFK Visits Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong

It was an honor and privilege to visit with my friend and brother, His Excellency Governor Simon Lalong, in Jos, Plateau state today. I thank him and the people of Plateau state for the warm reception that they gave us and for hosting us so well.

Gov. Lalong and I had a very fruitful and productive meeting and I commend him for the efforts he is making to bring peace, harmony, progress and tolerance to his state.

Plateau state is one of the most important and diverse states in the country and Governor Lalong has proved himself to be the quintessential bridge-builder and man of peace. During the course of the meeting I expressed my condolences to him and the people of the state for the ugly events and loss of life that took place there recently.

May God continue to be with them, to comfort them and to heal their wounds and may the restoration of peace and harmony by Governor Lalong and his Government be sustained.



